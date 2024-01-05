Hundreds of convictions, yet one major mystery unsolved

Washington: Members of far-right extremist groups. Former police officers. An Olympic gold medalist swimmer. And active duty US Marines.

They are among the hundreds of people who have been convicted in the massive prosecution of the January 6, 2021 riot in the three years since the stunned nation watched the US Capitol attack unfold on live TV.

Washington’s federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history. And the hunt for suspects is far from over.

“We cannot replace votes and deliberation with violence and intimidation,” Matthew Graves, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters on Thursday.

Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol.

And they continue to regularly make new arrests, even as some January 6 defendants are being released from prison after completing their sentences.

The cases are playing out at the same courthouse where Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in March in the case accusing the former president of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in the run-up to the Capitol attack.

Here’s a look at where the cases against the January 6 defendants stand:

More than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes in the riot, ranging from misdemeanour offenses like trespassing to felonies like assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.

Roughly 730 people have pleaded guilty to charges, while another roughly 170 have been convicted of at least one charge at a trial decided by a judge or a jury, according to an AP wdatabase.