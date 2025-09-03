Hundreds mourn pro-Western Ukrainian politician who was gunned down in street

Lviv: Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday for the funeral of former Ukrainian parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy, who was gunned down in the street last weekend.

Crowds gathered in sweltering heat outside St George’s Cathedral in Lviv, a city some 500 km west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where Parubiy was fatally shot on Saturday.

Parubiy’s coffin was carried in a procession to Lviv’s central square for a ceremony before he was buried at Lychakiv Cemetery, the resting place of many of the city’s most renowned figures.