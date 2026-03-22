How Ukraine’s front line became a laboratory for drone innovation

Kharkiv: In eastern Ukraine, small teams of soldiers are using self-made interceptor drones to counter Iranian-designed Shahed drones launched by Russia. Once difficult to stop when they emerged in 2022, these loitering munitions are now increasingly intercepted mid-air through rapidly evolving, low-cost technology.

Crews from the 127th Brigade test and refine their drones on the front line, turning battlefield conditions into hubs of innovation. With limited resources, they reuse even disposable drones, improving performance through trial and error. A pilot noted the stark cost contrast: a Patriot missile costs about $2 million, while an interceptor drone costs roughly $2,200 and can be repaired and reused. The shift began when traditional air-defence systems proved ineffective against agile reconnaissance drones. Soldiers turned to drones themselves, marking what one captain described as the start of a “drone war.” To counter fast-moving Shaheds, Ukraine’s forces partnered with local defence firms to develop aircraft-style interceptor drones capable of higher speeds and longer flight times. Collaboration between the military, manufacturers and volunteers has been key, with nonprofits like the Come Back Alive Foundation helping scale efforts.

Officials, including President Zelenskyy, say allies have shown interest in the technology, highlighting its growing role in modern warfare. agencies