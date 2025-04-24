Houthi rebels fire missile at northern Israel

Dubai: Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile early Wednesday toward northern Israel, the first such attack by the group to reach the area as a monthlong intense US airstrike campaign continues to target them. The Houthis separately claimed shooting down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.

Sirens sounded in Haifa, Krayot and other areas west of the Sea of Galilee, the Israeli military said.

“An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

Those in the area could hear booms in the predawn darkness.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree later claimed the attack in a prerecorded message, claiming they targeted Haifa with a hypersonic missile. But while Saree has claimed attacks on Haifa in the past, Wednesday’s attack was the first to reach the area, the Israeli military

acknowledged.