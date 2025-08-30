Houthi PM killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen

Sanaa: Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Thursday which targeted senior military officials including the group’s defence minister, according to Yemeni media reports and Israeli officials.

Al-Rahawi died in his Sanaa apartment during the Israeli strikes, Yemeni

Al-Jumhuriya outlet reported, with the Aden Al-Ghad newspaper adding that several of his associates were killed in the same strike.

Israeli officials said they believe the strikes eliminated Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari during a cabinet meeting of senior officials outside Sanaa. Al-Ghamari had previously been wounded in an earlier Israeli attack.

Iran-backed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Thursday which targeted senior military officials including the group’s defence minister, according to Yemeni media reports and Israeli officials.

Al-Rahawi died in his Sanaa apartment during the Israeli strikes, Yemeni Al-Jumhuriya outlet

reported, with the Aden Al-Ghad newspaper adding that several of his associates were killed in the same strike.

Israeli officials said they believe the strikes eliminated Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari during a cabinet meeting of senior officials outside Sanaa.