Houthi fired Iranian missile at Norwegian-flagged ship

Dubai: Yemen’s Houthi rebels likely fired an Iranian-made anti-ship cruise missile at a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea in December, an assault that now provides a public, evidence-based link between the ongoing rebel campaign against shipping and Tehran, the US military says.

A report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency released Wednesday linked the attack on the Strinda, which set the vessel ablaze, to Tehran, the Houthi’s main backer in Yemen’s nearly decadelong war. The findings correspond with those of a Norway-based insurers group that also examined debris found on the Strinda.

It comes as the Houthis continue their monthslong campaign of attacks over the Israel-Hamas war, targeting ships in the Red Sea corridor, disrupting the USD 1 trillion flow of goods passing through it annually while also sparking the most intense combat the US Navy has seen since World War II.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, responding to questions from The Associated Press, again denied arming the Houthis despite the reports.

“We are aware that (the Houthis) have significantly developed their military capabilities relying on their very own sources,” the mission said. “The prolonged war against them is the primary factor behind the expansion of their military prowess.”

The Strinda was coming from Malaysia and was bound for the Suez Canal and then on to Italy with a cargo of palm oil when it was struck by a missile December 11. The attack sparked a major fire on board that the crew later extinguished without anyone

being hurt.