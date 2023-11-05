Hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends with man arrested, daughter safe

BERLIN: The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.

Hamburg police tweeted that “the hostage situation is over. The suspect has left the car with his daughter. The child appears to be unharmed.”

Police also said that “the man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance.”

The airport in the northern German city had been closed to passengers and flights cancelled since Saturday night when the man, who was armed, broke through an airport gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon, according to German news agency dpa. The man drove the vehicle just outside a terminal building and parked it under a plane.

Police said that the 35-year-old man had his daughter inside the car after reportedly taking her by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.