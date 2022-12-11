Hospitalisations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Washington: Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O'Hara, who said he is "vaccinated up to the eyeballs" and tracks coronavirus hospital trends as they "zoom up" for older adults, but remain flat for younger folks.

"The sense of urgency is not universal," said O'Hara of Washington, D.C. But "if you're 21, you probably should worry about your granny. We're all in this together."

One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalisations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks.

Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers include everyone testing positive, no matter why they are admitted.

When it comes to protecting seniors, "we're doing a terrible job of that in this country," said Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute. As nursing home leaders redouble efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new vaccine version, now recommended for those 6 months and older, they face complacency, misinformation and COVID-19 fatigue. They are calling on the White House for help with an "all hands on deck" approach.

Clear messages about what the vaccine can do and what it can't are needed, said Katie Smith Sloan, president of LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit nursing homes. Breakthrough infections do not mean the vaccine has failed, she said, but that false perception has been hard to fight.

"We need to change our messaging to be accurate about what it does, which is prevent serious illness and hospitalization and death," Sloan said.

"This virus is insidious, and it just keeps popping up everywhere. We just need to be real about that." Problems include unwarranted hesitance to prescribe the antiviral pill Paxlovid quickly in the elderly, which prompted five major medical societies to hold a web-based educational session for doctors, "Vax & Pax: How to Keep Your Patients Safe This Winter."

Easing restrictions, broader immunity in the general population and mixed messages about whether the pandemic is over have softened the sense of threat felt by younger adults.

That may be a welcome development for most, but the attitude has seeped into nursing homes in troubling ways.

Getting family consent for vaccinating nursing home residents has become more difficult, nursing home leaders say.