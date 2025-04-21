'Hopefully they will do it this week': Donald Trump's big hint on Russia-Ukraine 'deal'

Washington DC [US]: United States President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that Russia and Ukraine could strike a peace agreement this week to end the ongoing war. Taking to his media platform Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump said that once the two nations reach an agreement, both would be able to "make a fortune" by doing business with the US.

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AMD UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK. BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump wrote.





Meanwhile, CNN on Friday reported, citing an official familiar with the proposed framework, that the US is ready to recognise Russian control over Crimea as part of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The peace proposal includes an immediate ceasefire between the two countries. The framework was shared with the Ukrainian and European officials in Paris on Thursday. However, there are some pieces that still need to be filled out, and the US plans to work with Europe and Ukraine on this next week in London, the source said.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following a military invasion -- a move widely condemned as illegal by the international community. Earlier, Donald Trump also signalled the US may "take a pass" on its efforts to broker a peace deal if either side makes negotiations too difficult, CNN reported. "If, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, 'You're foolish, you're foolish. You're horrible people,' and we're just going to take a pass," Trump said. Despite the warning, Trump expressed cautious optimism about securing a deal, CNN reported. "I think we have a really good chance of getting it done. It's coming to a head right now," he added.