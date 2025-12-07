Hong Kong votes in legislative election after deadly fire that killed at least 159

Hong Kong: Hong Kong voters are casting ballots Sunday in their second legislative election since a 2021 overhaul of the system eliminated the pro-democracy opposition in the Chinese territory.

The poll, coming less than two weeks after an apartment fire that killed at least 159 people, is a possible test of public sentiment about the government’s handling of the tragedy.

The focus is on voter turnout, which fell to about 30 per cent in the last election in 2021, after the overhaul dampened interest. Some analysts believe mounting public anger over government accountability in the blaze could suppress turnout further.

Turnout stood at about 20 per cent of eligible voters at 3:30 pm local time, after the polls had been open for eight hours. The polls close at 11:30 p.m.

“I’m performing my civic duty as a citizen to vote … but I’m not too certain which candidate is hardworking and which is not,” retiree Kwan Lam said outside a polling station. “I chose the one who cares for the elderly.”

City leader John Lee called on citizens to vote, saying it would send a signal on promoting reforms. He said he would put forth a proposal to the new legislature on how to support the fire survivors, many of whom have been left homeless.

Ahead of the vote, Chinese authorities called foreign media to a rare meeting to warn them that they need to comply with the city’s national security laws.

Election campaigning was suspended after the fire and remained subdued in the final days out of respect for the victims.