Hong Kong to form independent committee to probe cause of fire

Hong Kong: Hong Kong will set up an independent committee headed by a judge to determine the cause of a deadly apartment block fire that shocked the city, and to make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again, its leader said Tuesday.

John Lee, the chief executive of the Chinese region, pledged to overcome vested interests and bring about systemic change in the construction industry. Police said Tuesday afternoon that the death toll had risen to at least 156 people after more bodies were found. About 30 others remain missing.

“We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living,” he told reporters at a weekly press conference. “We want to ensure that we will prevent such a tragedy from happening again.”

The fire broke out last Wednesday around scaffolding at the Wang Fuk Court complex in the Tai Po district and spread to seven of the complex’s eight towers. They were home to more than 4,600 people, and many have been left homeless. Forty people remain hospitalised, Lee said.

At least 14 people have been arrested so far by the city’s anti-corruption body and police, including scaffolding contractors, company directors and an engineering consultant, as authorities probe suspected corruption and negligence in a renovation project at the housing complex.

The initial investigation has focused on why the fire expanded so rapidly, overwhelming firefighting efforts.

Lee refused to comment on media reports that people were arrested last weekend in what some saw as an attempt to snuff out criticism of the government, including one person who was reportedly involved in a petition calling for government accountability and arrested on suspicion of inciting sedition.