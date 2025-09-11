Hong Kong lawmakers reject bill recognising same-sex partnerships

Hong Kong: Hong Kong lawmakers on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have granted recognition to same-sex partnerships in the Chinese city, despite the rights offered being limited, in a major setback to the LGBTQ+ movement.

The Registration of Same-Sex Partnerships Bill, unveiled in July, stemmed from one of the legal victories that pushed the government to offer more equal rights to gays and lesbians. However, the bill met fierce opposition from lawmakers, even though it followed the top court’s 2023 ruling stating the government should provide a framework for recognizing such relationships and giving it two years to work out a solution.

Out of the lawmakers who attended the meeting, 71 voted against the bill, 14 approved it and one abstained.

The staunch opposition from lawmakers was a rare sight despite the Chinese government’s overhaul of the electoral rules of the territory that effectively filled the legislature with Beijing loyalists.

It was the first government bill to be voted down since the overhaul.

Resistance in the legislature

The bill had proposed to allow residents who have already formed unions overseas to register their partnerships locally and grant them rights in handling medical and after-death matters for their loved ones. agencies