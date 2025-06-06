Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong charged under security law for second time

Hong Kong: Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Friday was charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under a Beijing-imposed law that critics say has crushed Hong Kong’s once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The prosecution was the second time Wong has been charged under the sweeping national security law. He was already convicted in a separate subversion case linked to an unofficial primary election and was sentenced last year to four years and eight months in jail for that charge.

The prosecution accused Wong, 28, of conspiring with fellow activist Nathan Law and others to ask foreign countries, institutions, organisations or individuals outside of China to impose sanctions or blockades, or engage in other hostile actions, against Hong Kong and China.