Hong Kong: 1-year-old was among 159 killed in fires

BY Agencies3 Dec 2025 11:34 PM IST

Hong Kong: The death toll of Hong Kong’s high-rise apartment blaze rose to 159 on Wednesday, as authorities

arrested six people on suspicion of deactivating some fire alarms during maintenance work at the housing complex.

The youngest person who died in the fire was a 1-year-old infant, police said. The oldest was 97.

Police said they have completed a search for bodies inside all seven of the eight high-rise residential towers ravaged in the fire that

first broke out last Wednesday and took until Friday to be extinguished. About 30 people were still reported missing.

