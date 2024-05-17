Homage paid to ex-Indian Army officer killed in Gaza

Tel Aviv: Senior officials from the Indian Embassy here, the United Nations, and the Israel government on Friday paid their last respects to the mortal remains of former Indian Army officer Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale who was killed in Gaza.

Kale, 46, was killed, and another staffer from the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) from Jordan was injured when their UN-marked vehicle was struck when they were travelling to the European Hospital in war-torn Rafah in Gaza on Monday morning.

His mortal remains are on their final journey to India, the Indian Embassy posted on X.

“Embassy officials joined by senior officials from @IsraelMFA, @IDF @UNDSS and other UN organisations paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Col. Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), who lost

his life in Gaza,” it said, posting some photographs from the event.

Colonel Kale, who retired prematurely from the Indian Army in 2022, joined the world body as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago.