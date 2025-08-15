Hezbollah vows to keep arms

Beirut: The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Friday vowed not to disarm, saying last week’s decision by the national govt to remove the Iran-backed group’s weapons by the end of the year serves Israel’s interests.

Naim Kassem said the government’s decision to remove “the defensive weapons of resistance, its people & Lebanon during an aggression” facilitates the killing of “resistance fighters and their families and evict them from their land and homes.”