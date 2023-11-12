Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said on Saturday his fighters have introduced new weapons, including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border, adding that they will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also blasted the United States over the Israel-Hamas war, saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s wide offensive on the Gaza Strip but doesn’t do so. He said attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, that Washington says have reached more than 40 rockets and suicide drone attacks,

will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end. Nasrallah’s comments came as the situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate.

Hezbollah on Friday attacked northern Israel with three suicide drones after an Israeli strike in central Syria killed seven Hezbollah fighters.

Nasrallah did not claim responsibility for a suicide drone attack that hit the Israeli Red Sea town of Eilat on Thursday but called it “a great achievement.”Hezbollah and Israeli troops have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since October 8,

a day after Hamas’ deadly assault in southern Israel that left at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and troops dead and more

than 200 taken hostages. “The side that can stop this aggression, is the side that is managing this aggression. It is America,” Nasrallah said, referring to the United States, a main supporter of Israel