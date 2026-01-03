Helicopter crashes in Arizona mountains, killing 4 people aboard

Superior(US): Four people were killed when a helicopter crashed Friday in the mountains in Arizona, officials said. The crash near Telegraph Canyon, about 64 miles (103 kilometres) east of Phoenix, took place around 11 am, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a post on the social platform X. All four people on the helicopter were killed, including the 59-year-old pilot and two 21-year-old women and a 22-year-old woman, according to the sheriff's office. “Our prayers are with the victims and their families,” the sheriff's office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The flight had taken off from an airport in the nearby town of Queen Creek. Flights were temporarily restricted over the area due to safety reasons, according to the sheriff's office.