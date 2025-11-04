Hegseth praises South Korea’s plans to raise its military spending

Seoul: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth praised South Korea’s plans to raise its military spending, saying Tuesday that the Asian ally will take a larger role in defending itself from North Korean aggressions as the allies must brace for regional contingencies.

Modernising the decades-long alliance between the US and South Korea is a key issue between the two Koreas, as the US apparently wants South Korea to increase its conventional defence capabilities so that Washington can focus more on China.

After annual security talks with South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul, Hegseth told reporters that he was “greatly encouraged” by Seoul’s commitment to increase defence spending and make greater investments in South Korean capabilities. He said the two agreed the investments would bolster South Korea’s ability to lead its conventional deterrence and defence against North Korea.

In a speech at parliament earlier Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked lawmakers to approve an 8.2 per cent increase in defence spending next year, which he said would help modernise the South Korean military’s weapons systems and reduce its reliance on the US.