Heavy snow in Japan blocks roads, causes dozens of deaths

TOKYO: Heavy snow piling up in northern Japan in the last two weeks has blocked roads and is being blamed for dozens of deaths nationwide.

As of Wednesday, 15 prefectures have been affected, with snow reaching up to 2 metres (6.5 feet) in worst-hit areas. The unusually heavy snowfall is largely due to a cold air mass from the Arctic that has lingered over the Japanese archipelago.

More than 1,700 homes were without electricity, and most train lines weren’t running, including the bullet trains, according to Aomori prefecture.

“We anticipate some roads might get blocked off, and so we are consulting with services that can help with ambulances and fire trucks to get through to their destinations,” Aomori Gov. Soichiro Miyashita told reporters Wednesday.

Emergency vehicles that weren’t able to get to their destinations had parked nearby, and medical staff gone on foot with stretchers to rescue people in need, he said.

Miyashita said he was asking the city of Aomori to try to clear the main roads of snow, implying that the city is falling behind others. Schools in Aomori were shut, affecting thousands of schoolchildren, he added.

Most of the 35 deaths and hundreds of injuries reported across Japan were caused by falls among people trying to clear their homes of snow.

Twelve of the snow-related fatalities were reported in Niigata prefecture, a rice-growing region

in northern Japan.