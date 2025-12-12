Heavy rain triggers floods, mudslides, evacuations in Washington state

Mount Vernon: Washington state was under a state of emergency Thursday from a barrage of torrential rain that has sent rivers flowing over their banks, caused a mudslide to crash down on a highway and trapped people in floodwaters. Tens of thousands of residents could face evacuation orders.

Heavy rain continued to fall over parts of the state Thursday morning, prompting road closures, water rescues and suspension of Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver.

Rainfall intensity increased in several counties in Washington’s Cascade Mountains, which had seen up to 6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. One area, Snoqualmie Pass, picked up an additional 1.7 inches of rain in six hours, the National Weather Service said.

After days of seemingly unrelenting heavy rain Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency by Wednesday night, warning “lives will be at stake in the coming days.” Some residents have already been ordered to higher ground, with Skagit County, a major agricultural region north of Seattle, ordering those within the Skagit River’s floodplain to evacuate. “Catastrophic flooding is likely” in many areas and the state is requesting water rescue teams and boats, Ferguson said on the social media platform X on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of National Guard members will be sent to help communities, said Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the WNG. In a valley leading out to the foothills of Mount Rainier southeast of Seattle, Pierce County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday rescued people at an RV park in Orting.