Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital Khartoum despite truce extension

Cairo: Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early on Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.

The escalation came hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens from the chaos-stricken African nation.

Multiple short truces have not stopped the fighting, but they created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, air and sea. On Friday, the truce remained delicate.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said “light weapons were fired” at a C-130 aircraft heading to Wadi Sayidna, about 22 kilometres (14 miles) north of Khartoum, to evacuate Turkish civilians.

The plane landed safely, the ministry said in a tweet, and no personnel were injured. The Sudanese military blamed the RSF for firing at the Turkish aircraft. There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary force. Residents reported fierce clashes in Khartoum’s upscale neighbourhood of Kafouri, where the military earlier had used warplanes to bomb its rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, in the area. Clashes were also reported around the military’s headquarters, the Republican Palace and the area close to the Khartoum international airport. All these areas are flashpoints since the war between the military and the RSF erupted on April 15.

“Heavy explosions and constant gunfire are heard across Kafouri streets,” said Abdalla, a Kafouri resident who asked to be identified only by his first name for his safety.