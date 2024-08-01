Hasina seeks cooperation from UN, other agencies to conduct probe

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought cooperation from the United Nations and other international organisations to conduct a proper investigation into

the recent nationwide violence during the anti-quota agitation to punish the real culprits involved in the attacks.

Bangladesh witnessed violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971.

“We’re seeking UN and other international organisations’ cooperation for a fair and proper investigation into the matter,” Hasina said, adding that the

people involved in the violence must be brought to justice. “Because I know I have no negligence to this end,” she was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Speaking at an event, she came down heavily on those who were involved in damaging public properties alongside killing many people and thus tarnishing the country’s image. “My question is who has gained what (through the mayhem)? Why was there bloodshed?” she asked.