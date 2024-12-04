‘Hasina destroyed everything, will hold polls after ushering in reforms’

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said the Sheikh Hasina regime “destroyed everything”, as he pledged to hold general elections only after

ushering in constitutional and judicial reforms, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported on Wednesday citing an interview he gave to a Japanese newspaper.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate, in an interview with Nikkei Asia, said, “We need comprehensive reforms in the economy, governance, bureaucracy and judiciary (before holding elections).”

Yunus also reiterated that India should extradite Hasina once her trial in the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh concludes.

“Once the trial concludes and a verdict is reached, we will formally request India to hand her over,” Yunus said, adding that

under an international law signed by both countries, “India would be obligated to comply.”

The chief adviser also said the Indian government’s concern about the safety of Hindus is not based on facts as much of what’s being said is “propaganda”.

The relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated ever since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in August with India expressing concern over Hindus and other minorities being targeted in Bangladesh and aggravated further with the arrest of the Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das last week.