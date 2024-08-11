Harris pledges to work to end taxes on tips for service industry employees

Las Vegas: Vice President Kamala Harris promised Saturday to work to eliminate taxes on tips paid to

restaurant workers and other service employees, echoing a pledge that her opponent in November, Donald Trump, has made, and creating a rare instance of political overlap from both sides.

Harris made the announcement at a rally on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where the economy relies heavily on the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industries.

Trump vowed essentially the same thing at his own rally in the city in June — though neither he

nor Harris are likely to be able to fully do that without actions from Congress.

“It is my promise to everyone here that, when I am president, we will continue our fight for working families of America,” Harris said.