Harris campaign says it has raised $540m

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign says it has now raised $540 million for its election battle against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The campaign has had no problems getting supporters to open their wallets since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 he was ending his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris.

The campaign said it saw a surge of donations during last week’s Democratic National Convention in

Chicago where Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted their nominations.

“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a memo released by the campaign on Sunday. “Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day.”

Trump has also proven to be a formidable fundraiser, but appears to be outpaced in her month-old campaign.

Trump’s campaign and its related affiliates announced earlier this month that they had raised $138.7 million in July — less than what

Harris took in during her White House bid’s opening week.