Harris attacks Trump at first campaign rally

Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has hit out at her Republican rival Donald Trump in the first rally of her presidential campaign, saying the upcoming election was a choice between a former prosecutor and a convicted felon.

Harris told supporters in Milwaukee city in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday that she will spend the coming weeks to unite the party ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month and her showdown with former president Trump in the November 5 presidential election.

Speaking about her record as a tough a prosecutor in California, Harris, 59, said she “took on perpetrators of all kinds: Predators who abused women; fraudsters who ripped off consumers; cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain.”

“So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type,” Harris said, a day after she secured the support.