Hand grenade attack in Karachi sparks security concerns

KARACHI: A hand grenade attack on a police station in Karachi has left senior officials concerned whether insurgent groups from Balochistan or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have become active in Pakistan’s biggest city.

Despite the ongoing terror attacks carried out by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) or the TTP in other parts of Pakistan, Karachi has largely remained peaceful in recent times. On Friday evening, unidentified men on two motorcycles hurled at least three hand grenades at the Preedy PS in Saddar town, injuring four policemen and damaging the outer building.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said the people who hurled the grenades had still not been identified as they sped away on their bikes in the narrow lanes after the attack. “The injured policemen were moved to a hospital where their condition is out of danger,” he said.

Bomb Disposal Squad experts said three grenades were detonated in the attack.

Reza said in the past the criminal gangs in Lyari used hand grenades to attack police stations and mobile vans.

Karachi police are on alert after the rare grenade attack. Officials probe possible TTP sleeper cells as intelligence reports suggest militant activity. No group has claimed responsibility, but security forces remain vigilant. agencies