Hamas to return Israeli hostage’s body, part of fragile ceasefire

Deir Al-Balah: Hamas says it will return the body of an Israeli hostage on Tuesday, part of last month’s fragile ceasefire that has held despite Israeli strikes on Gaza, mounting Palestinian casualties, and mutual accusations of violations.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced it found the body earlier this week in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in central Gaza. The body will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Tuesday afternoon, Hamas said on Telegram.

Palestinian militants have released the bodies of 25 hostages since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire started on October 10. Three are believed to still be in Gaza. The process has been slow, threatening the truce.

Hamas says it has not been able to reach all of the remains because they are buried under rubble from Israel’s two-year offensive in the Palestinian territory. Israel has accused the militants of dragging their feet and threatened to resume military operations or withhold humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the delay amounted to a ceasefire violation. Israel has released the bodies of 330 Palestinians back to Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, children and families confronted the aftermath of heavy rains, which have left thousands once again displaced and exposed to the elements. Agencies