‘Hamas starving hostages’

New York: Israel called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to demand the release of its emaciated hostages, including one seen digging his own grave. Their plight drew widespread sympathy -- but the 2 million Palestinians starving in Gaza got even more.

Not only the Palestinians but most council members blamed the Israeli government and military for the two-month blockade of Gaza and failure to allow enough food into the conflict-wracked territory.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who flew to New York to attend the council meeting, accused Russia and other

unnamed council members as well as the international media of perpetuating “so many lies”.