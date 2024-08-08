Hamas chooses Oct 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar as their new leader

Jerusalem: The Palestinian militant group Hamas chose Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the October 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader. The group’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed July 31 in Iran by a presumed Israeli strike.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to the decision by saying Sinwar has the power to ensure that a ceasefire deal is reached for the Israel-Hamas war.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday about their hopes of a ceasefire and hostage release deal calming tensions in the Middle East, which soared after the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah confirmed that Israel killed a top commander after a rare strike in Beirut, as well as Haniyeh’s killing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies.

Inside Gaza, the only corridor for humanitarian aid to enter the south has been shut down because of fighting in the area.

The Palestinian territory faces a severe humanitarian crisis as its Health Ministry says the death toll in the enclave is nearing 40,000.

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders Wednesday for an area in northern Gaza that was heavily bombed at the start of the war some 10 months ago.

The military said it would respond to a Hamas rocket attack from the Beit Hanoun area the day before and urged residents to relocate to Gaza City, large areas of which have been destroyed.