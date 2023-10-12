Hamas’ attack on Israel ‘deadliest day’ for Jews since Holocaust: Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel as the “deadliest day” for Jews since the Holocaust, saying it has brought back painful memories of millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide against them.

Biden added that the US continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely.

Israel witnessed a multifront attack - by air, land and sea - by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, in its southern parts on October 7.

“We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and

the bulk of my security team spoke with the (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, again this morning,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by millennia of anti-Semitism and genocide against the

Jewish people,” he said. Over 1,200 people have been killed in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, which has countered it with airstrikes in Gaza killing around 1,100 people.

Biden also stopped by a roundtable with Jewish community leaders

and reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel over the terrorist attacks.