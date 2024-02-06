Haley seeks Secret Service protection, citing threats

Washington: Indian-American presidential aspirant Nikki Haley, the last remaining rival to Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, has sought US Secret Service protection, citing increasing threats she has received, according to media reports.

Haley’s campaign said he has applied for Secret Service protection but did not detail when the request for protection was made, CNN reported.

The campaign also did not disclose any specific threats that prompted the request. The Secret Service provides protection only after it is authorised by the Secretary of Homeland Security, who consults with a congressional advisory committee.