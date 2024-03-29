Haiti now needs up to 5,000 police to help tackle ‘catastrophic’ gang violence: UN expert

United Nations: Haiti now needs between 4,000 and 5,000 international police to help tackle “catastrophic” gang violence which is targeting key individuals and hospitals, schools, banks and other critical institutions, the UN rights expert for the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Thursday.

Last July, William O’Neill said Haiti needed between 1,000 and 2,000 international police trained to deal with gangs. Today, he said the situation is so much worse that double that number and more are needed to help the Haitian National Police regain control of security and curb human rights abuses.

O’Neill spoke at a news conference launching a UN Human Rights Office report he helped produce which called for immediate action to tackle the “cataclysmic” situation in Haiti where corruption, impunity and poor governance compounded by increasing gang violence have eroded the rule of law and brought state institutions “close to collapse”.

The report, covering the five-month period ending in February, said gangs

continue to recruit and abuse boys and girls, with some children being killed for trying to escape.

Gangs also continue to use sexual violence “to brutalise, punish and control people”, the report said, citing women raped during gang attacks in neighbourhoods, “in many cases after seeing their husbands killed in front of them”.

In 2023, the number of people killed and injured as a result of gang violence increased significantly -- with 4,451 killed and 1,668 injured, the report said. And up to March 22 this year, the numbers skyrocketed to 1,554 killed and 826 injured.

As a result of the escalating gang violence, so-called “self-defence brigades” have taken justice into their own hands, the report said, and “at least 528 cases of lynching were reported in 2023 and a further 59 in 2024”.

The human rights report reiterated the need for urgent deployment of a multinational security mission to help Haiti’s police stop

the violence and restore the rule of law.