Hackers strike UK’s legal aid agency

London: Britain’s justice department said Monday that it shut down online services for legal aid recipients and the lawyers paid to help them after a cyberattack compromised personal information including criminal records, national insurance numbers and payment details.

The Ministry of Justice said it learned on April 23 that online digital services at the Legal Aid Agency had been hacked, but realised Friday that it was more extensive than it had known.

“I understand this news will be shocking and upsetting for people and I am extremely sorry this has happened,” said Jane Harbottle, chief executive of Legal Aid.