Guv gives assent to 3 Bills passed by Assembly

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has given his assent to three Bills passed by the state Assembly during the recent Budget session, an official said on Thursday.

Bose accorded assent to the West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, West Bengal Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2025, and the West Bengal Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday, he said.

“The Governor had earlier recommended introduction of the Bills in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session. The Bills were introduced and passed by the WBLA,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement. “The government promptly responded to the communications from Raj Bhavan seeking departmental submission and technical report as per provisions contained in the Secretariat Manual, 2019... Having gone through the submissions and reports, the Governor was pleased to accord his assent to the Bills,” it said.

Bose’s assent is to be published in an ‘extraordinary issue’ of the Kolkata Gazette before the close of the 2024-2025 fiscal, the statement added.