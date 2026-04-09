‘Gulf nations fear Iran could emerge stronger from war’

Dubai: A Gulf Arab diplomat on Wednesday said Arab countries in the region fear that sanctions on Iran will soon be lifted and Iran will collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has offered a 10-point ceasefire plan that includes both of these steps. It’s unclear whether they will be part of a final ceasefire, but Trump has described the proposal as a “workable base” for negotiations. The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes discussions between the Arab countries, said Gulf Arab countries are concerned a deal won’t take their security concerns into account, particularly freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said Wednesday that movement through the strait must take place “without restrictions.”

The diplomat said the Gulf countries haven’t been invited to join negotiations.agencies