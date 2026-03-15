Gulf Arab states intercept new missiles and drones

Cairo: Gulf Arab states reported new missile and drone attacks on Sunday after Iran threatened to widen its campaign and called for the evacuation of three major ports in the United Arab Emirates as the war in the Middle East, now in its third week, expands further.

Israel and the United States attacked Iran on Feb. 28, saying they were striking nuclear and military sites and

encouraging the Iranian people to rise against their leaders. Iran has responded with attacks against Israel and neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf.

The war has upended global air travel, disrupted oil exports from the region and sent fuel prices rising.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped countries reliant on oil and gas exports would send warships to secure the Strait of? Hormuz. None responded with firm commitments by Sunday, though some said they were considering action.

Israel said it continued to strike Iran on Sunday as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE told residents they were working to intercept incoming projectiles, a day after Iran threatened three Emirati ports, the first time it has done so against a neighbouring country’s non-US assets.

Iran had earlier accused the US of launching Friday’s strikes on Kharg Island from the UAE, without providing evidence for the claim.

The UAE and other Gulf countries that host US bases have denied allowing their land or airspace to be used for military operations against Iran, including toward the island, home to Iran’s primary oil terminal.