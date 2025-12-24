Guinea’s junta leader expected to win 1st polls since 2021 coup

Dakar: Voters in Guinea will head to the polls on Sunday for the West African nation’s first presidential election since the military took power

in a 2021 coup, with analysts predicting a likely win for junta leader Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea is one of 10 African countries where soldiers have seized power since 2020, with some going on to win elections after delaying a return to democracy.

Since ousting President Alpha Conde four years ago, Gen. Doumbouya has clamped

down on the main opposition and dissent, critics say, leaving him with no strong challenge to win a seven-year term in Sunday’s election.