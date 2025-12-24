Greta Thunberg arrested in London during protest

LONDON: Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London on Tuesday while supporting pro-Palestinian activists who are staging a hunger strike to protest their imprisonment while awaiting trial on charges related to a series of earlier demonstrations.

The protest group Prisoners for Palestine shared a video showing the 22-year-old Swede holding a sign supporting the hunger strikers and their organisation, known as Palestine Action. The British government earlier this year banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

The protests were part of a larger demonstration in which two other activists sprayed red paint in front of an insurance company in the City of London, the area of central London known as the hub of Britain’s financial services industry. Prisoners for Palestine says they targeted the insurer because it supports the Israel-linked defence firm Elbit Systems.agencies