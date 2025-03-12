Greenland elections: Surprise package Demokraatit dents Trump’s plan

Nuuk: A party that favours a gradual path to Greenland’s independence from Denmark won a surprise victory in parliamentary elections, held in the shadow of US President Donald Trump’s stated goal of taking control of the island “one way or another”.

The centre-right Demokraatit Party has pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric, saying it is for Greenlanders to decide the future of the strategically important territory, which holds large reserves of the rare earth minerals needed to make everything from mobile phones to renewable energy technology. The result should send a message to Trump that Denmark is not for sale, Demokraatit leader Jens-Friederik Nielsen said. “We don’t want to be Americans nor Danes. We want to be Greenlanders.”