Green card tweaks? Trump admin eyes H-1B visa shake-up

washington: United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that the U.S. intends to alter the current immigration system, specifically the H-1B visa programme and green cards, local media reported.

According to Lutnick, the Trump administration plans to introduce a “gold card” programme, which would allow wealthy foreigners to invest $5 million in exchange for U.S. residency. “I’m involved in changing the H-1B visa program. We’re going to change that programme because that’s terrible, right? We’re going to change the green card,” Mr. Lutnick said during an Interview with Fox News. ”That’s the gold card that’s coming. And that’s when we’re going to start picking the best people to come into this country. It’s time for that to change,” he added.

He also criticised the income profile of immigrants who receive green cards. “We give green cards – the average American makes $75,000 a year and the average green card recipient $66,000 a year. Why are we doing that? It’s like picking the bottom core,” he added.

The proposed Gold Card would offer permanent residency to foreigners who invest $5 million in the United States. Mr. Lutnick claims there is strong interest in the programme, with 2,50,000 people supposedly waiting in line and potentially generating $1.25 trillion in revenue.

In January 2025, Mr. Trump reaffirmed his stance to support the H-1B visa program, which allows employers in the U.S. to hire non-immigrant workers for speciality occupations, stating that the country needs “competent” and “great” individuals to come to the U.S. and that this can be achieved through the H-1B visa programme.

While addressing the media at the White House on Tuesday (August 26, 2025), Mr. Trump emphasised his belief in the importance of attracting skilled individuals to the country, citing the H-1B visa program as a key tool in facilitating this. He further argued that allowing “quality people” to come into the U.S. further helps in bolstering the economy by supporting various industries.

“You have to get the best people... We have to have the quality people coming in... By doing that, we’re expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody,” Trump

had said.