Greek wildfires trigger blasts at ammunition dump

Rhodes: Wildfires caused explosions on Thursday at an air force ammunition dump in central Greece that had been safely evacuated in advance, as strong gusts of wind caused flare-ups around the country.

The fires have raged across parts of Greece during three successive Mediterranean heat waves over two weeks, leaving five people dead, including two firefighting pilots, and triggering a huge evacuation of tourists over the weekend on the island of Rhodes.

A blaze in the region of Volos, in central Greece, reached an ammunition dump outside a major military air base in Nea Anchialos, triggering a series of large explosions that broke windows in a surrounding area.

The air force said the site, about 6 kilometers ( about 4 miles) north of the airbase, had been evacuated well in advance and no injuries were reported. Several villages in the broader area were ordered evacuated as a precaution.

The wildfire burned on two fronts and forced a section of Greece’s busiest highway to close for several hours, while national rail services passing through the area were delayed.

Water-dropping helicopters and a ground crew scrambled early Thursday to a blaze in Kifissia, just north of Athens, which was quickly put out.

Greek firefighters also battled flames on Rhodes for a 10th successive day, while flare-ups were reported on the island of Evia. The World Meteorological Organisation, a UN body, and a European Union climate change service reported Thursday that temperatures in the month of July set a new global record.

As Southern Europe fights extreme heat and wildfires, parts of central Europe have been hit with winter conditions. Subfreezing temperatures, frost and snow have been reported in the Tatra mountains, which run through Poland and Slovakia.

In Italy, firefighters battled brush fires in the southern mainland regions of Calabria and Puglia, as well as the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, helped by temperatures dropping some 13 degrees Celsius (55 F) into the low- and mid-30s C (high 80s F). Sicily remained the focal point, with fires continuing to burn near the capital, Palermo, as seven aircraft were engaged to douse the flames.

“Without doubt, we can see that all across the Mediterranean the climate crisis is here and it’s affecting us all more strongly than perhaps even scientists had warned us about,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday during a meeting with the country’s president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Wildfire carbon emissions for July in Greece were the highest by a huge margin totaling over 1 metric megatons and doubling the previous record since records started 20 years ago, according to the EU agency that analyzes satellite data, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring

Service.