Greece’s Syriza loses its status as main oppn as infighting intensifies

Athens: Greece’s left-wing Syriza party has lost its position as the country’s main opposition group in parliament during an intensifying leadership battle.

Two members of parliament announced Thursday they were quitting the party, reducing Syriza’s number of deputies to 29 — fewer than the 31 seats held by the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok.

“My decision to become an independent lawmaker is an act of

self-respect and self-worth in my political journey so far,” one of the deputies, Theodora Tzakri, said outside parliament after notifying the speaker of her decision.

“The actions and tactics of those who have proclaimed themselves the current owners and guardians of Syriza have already stripped the party of its role as the main opposition,” she said.

Syriza led the government from 2015 to 2019 but has since suffered disappointing election results and defections to splinter groups.