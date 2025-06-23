Greece wildfire: More evacuation orders issued for Chios

Athens: Greek authorities sent new evacuation notifications for two areas near the main town of the eastern Aegean island of Chios Monday morning, as firefighters struggled to control a major wildfire raging on the town’s outskirts for a second day.

The fire department said 190 firefighters were battling the blaze Monday. They were backed up by 35 vehicles, five helicopters and two water-dropping planes. Strong winds in the area since Sunday have hampered firefighting efforts.

Push alerts have been sent to mobile phones in the area urging people to evacuate a total of 16

villages, settlements and neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Chios town since the blaze broke out on Sunday.

The fire started in three separate locations. Authorities have sent a specialist fire department arson investigation team to the island to look into the causes.