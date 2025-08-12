Govt taking all steps for ‘free, fair election’

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government is making all possible strides to hold the upcoming general elections in a “free, fair and peaceful” manner, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.

The parliamentary polls in Bangladesh are set to take place in February next year.

Speaking after visiting a polling centre in Keraniganj here, Chowdhury said that while the tentative date for

the elections has been announced, the Election Commission will declare the specific date, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)

reported.