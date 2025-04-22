Google vs US govt in attempt in search monopoly case

Washington: Google will confront an existential threat Monday as the US government tries to break up the company as punishment for turning its revolutionary search engine into a ruthless monopoly.

The drama will unfold in a Washington courtroom during the next three weeks during hearings that will determine how the company should be penalised for operating an illegal monopoly in search.

The proceedings, known in legal parlance as a “remedy hearing”, feature a parade of witnesses that includes Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The US Department of Justice is asking a federal judge to order a radical shake-up that would ban Google from striking the multibillion dollar deals with Apple and other tech companies that shield its search engine from competition, share its repository of valuable user data with rivals and force a sale of its popular Chrome browser.

The moment of reckoning comes four-and-half-years after the Justice Department filed a landmark lawsuit alleging Google’s search engine had been abusing its power as the internet’s main gateway to stifle competition and innovation for more than a decade.

After the case finally went to trial in 2023, a federal judge last year ruled Google had been making

anti-competitive deals.