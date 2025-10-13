Germany’s Prez accepts invitation for state visit to UK in Dec

London: Germany’s president will make a state visit to the United Kingdom in early December, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle from Dec. 3-5.

While Steinmeier has visited the UK on a number of occasions, the trip will mark the first time since 1958 that the German head of state will be feted with a formal state visit — a unique experience for any visiting dignitary. Such visits involve all the best in pomp and pageantry that Britain can offer, including salutes from soldiers in tall bearskin hats, carriage rides and a lavish state banquet.

The events often celebrate the close ties between Britain and its allies, but they can also be used to put pressure on less friendly states to make concessions.

Invitations for state visits are made by the monarch.