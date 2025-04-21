MillenniumPost
Germany: Two shot dead, suspect at large

BY Agencies21 April 2025 2:04 AM IST

Berlin: German police in a spa town north of Frankfurt on Sunday were expanding a manhunt for a suspect still on the loose after two people were fatally shot a day earlier.

Police in the Hesse region said the two victims were gunned down in a residential area of Bad Nauheim, about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) north of Frankfurt, and a motive was not

immediately known.

Authorities have yet to identify the victims. Police believe a lone gunman may be responsible but haven’t ruled out others.

A heavy police presence, including special forces and a helicopter, responded to Saturday’s shootings, local

media reported.

