Germany eases deportations of rejected asylum-seekers

BY Agencies25 Oct 2023 6:15 PM GMT

The German cabinet approved legislation Wednesday that is intended to ease deportations of unsuccessful asylum-seekers as Chancellor seeks to defuse migration as a political problem.

The draft legislation, which would need parliamentary approval to take effect, foresees increasing the maximum length of pre-deportation custody from 10 days to 28 and specifically facilitating the deportation of people who are members of a criminal organisation.

